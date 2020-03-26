Four ideas for becoming a lifelong learner

(StatePoint)-- Lifelong learners know that it’s never too late to broaden one’s personal and professional skills. Here are four cool ideas for doing so:
Learn to dance
Dance is a beautiful art form offering opportunities to immerse oneself in different cultures and musical genres. There’s also evidence that taking up dance can boost mental and physical health, reduce stress and improve memory.
From ballet to ballroom to salsa to swing, there’s a dance style for everyone. So, consider taking that first step of learning the steps.
Play piano
Playing the piano helps develop motor skills and improves cognitive learning. Now, thanks to new tools, it’s possible to develop musical skills faster. Using the Casio Tone LK-S250 keyboard’s Key Lighting System, which features a voice-guided step-up lesson system, users can quickly learn its 60 built-in songs and sound great in no time.
Take writing course
From email correspondence to meeting agendas to thank you notes, it is likely that everyone does at least a little writing in their daily life. But is the message clear?
No one needs to have designs on writing the next great American novel to benefit from tightening their prose. A writing course can help anyone become a more powerful, effective communicator.
Get mathematical
Whether a student in school or a student of life, everyone can delve into math and improve their comprehension of related concepts by using https://classpad.net/us.
It's a web-based calculator which serves as a one-stop shop for enhancing analytical thinking, and making math come alive for people of all ages. Usable on a desktop or tablet, the program also makes it easier for students and teachers to collaborate.
Whether a person’s goal is to succeed professionally or boost their personal skills, it’s possible to pave the way by becoming a lifelong learner.