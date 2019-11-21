Free digital subscription to Diabetes Health available

WOODACRE, CA— It’s a fact that 60-to-80 percent of diabetes complications are preventable through education, meaning the more people know about their condition that better off they are.
In honor of World Diabetes Day, Diabetes Health is offering a free one-year digital subscription to Diabetes Health, which includes videos and podcasts. To sign up for the newsletter, visit www.diabeteshealth.com. The last day to sign up is Saturday, Nov. 30.
Those who sign up will gain access to the first publication, which will be the Diabetes Health’s “17th Annual Product Reference Guide,” which covers all the medical devices and medications for people living with diabetes.
The Center for Disease and Control (CDC) reports that a total of 30.3 million people have diabetes (9.4 percent of the U.S. population). 23.1 million people have been diagnosed with the disease and 7.2 million people (or 23.8 percent) with diabetes are undiagnosed.
The CDC further reports that the cost to the nation is 327 billion per year as it is the seventh leading cause of death. Diabetes complications affect people’s vision, heart and nerves.
Statistics show that 84. 4 million people in the U.S. have pre-diabetes. When combining Diabetes statistics with pre-diabetes statistics, this accounts for 33.4 percent of the U.S. population.
Nadia Al-Samarrie is the founder of Diabetes Health magazine and encourages everyone to become educated about the disease for the better health of the nation.
About Al-Samarrie
Nadia was not only born into a family with diabetes but also married into one. Propelled at a young age into “caretaker mode,” and with her knowledge of the scarcity of resources, support, and understanding for people with diabetes she co-founded Diabetes Interview, now Diabetes Health magazine.
Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and other major cable networks, Nadia’s publications, former medical supply business, and website have been cited, recognized and published in the San Francisco Chronicle, The Wall Street Journal, Ann Landers advice column, former Chrysler chairman Lee Iacocca, Entrepreneur magazine, Houston News, Phili.com, Brand Week, Drug Topics and many other media outlets.
Nadia Al-Samarrie is the author of Sugar Happy — Your Diabetes Health Guide in Achieving Your Best Blood Sugars and Letting Go of Your Diabetes Complication Fears.
