Doug was born at Gunnison Valley Hospital on Nov. 21, 1950, to Gerald and Beth Ann Willden. He attended public school in Sparks, Nevada, and completed one year at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Doug spent the summers of 1963 through 1966 working with his grandparents Ken and Orpha Whitlock and his uncle Glen Whitlock to help them with their farm and cattle. His summers in 1967 and 1968 were spent working for Winch Livestock on their Wah Wah Ranch in Western Utah.
In 1973, Ken and Orpha asked Doug if he would be interested in running the family farm in Mayfield, which Doug has been doing for the past 48 years. Doug currently farms 350 acres of cropland and has a herd of 160 mother cows.
Doug has served as president of the Mayfield-Gunnison Cattle Association for approximately 20 years. He was president of the Mayfield Irrigation Company for three years and assisted in the installation of the gravity flow irrigation system for Mayfield. He has served on the Mayfield Irrigation Company board and as the watermaster for 30 years. Doug has also served on the Farmers Home Administration County Board for nine years.
Serving others has always been part of Doug’s life. He has been actively involved in community service for the town of Mayfield for years. He was involved with the Mayfield Young Men’s/Scouting program for 24 years and received Scouting’s Silver Beaver Award for his service. He served in the Gunnison Stake Young Men’s presidency for three years, in the Centerfield Community Care Center High Priests Group for four years and currently serves on the Sanpete Pantry Board.
At the age of 70, Doug still works from dawn to dusk (and sometimes later). Doug loves watching the sun rise on the calm mornings at the farm, assisting newborn calves as they take their first steps and being on horseback herding cattle. He enjoys spending time with his three children — G.J. (Emily), Garrick (Stephanie) and Felicia (Charlie) — and his 10 grandchildren.