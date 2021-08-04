A “get-away” is something many of us feel like we need once in a while. The humdrum of the routine of life can become monotonous at times. We feel like we need a change of scenery or something to break up the boredom of the same old thing day after day.
Sometimes we need to get away because things are too busy, too pressured, or too demanding. In those times, it’s not that life is too boring. A break is needed to slow things down. A change of pace is needed under either scenario.
Last Friday, in the early evening, I felt like getting out of town. I suggested to the missus that I thought we should “run away” to Bryce Canyon– even if it was just for one, single night. Being the “sounds good to me” kind of girl that she is, she immediately said, “Let’s Go!”
I put my toothbrush, swimsuit and a few other things (blood pressure and cholesterol pills) into a bag and I was ready. I secured the bicycles in the rack. Archer, the wonder Sheltie dog, jumped into the back seat and we “made like a jack hammer and hit the road.”
Bryce Canyon is one of our favorite quick get-away destinations. We stayed at the Bryce Canyon Resort for the first time ever. It’s outside the park before you get to Ruby’s Inn. The main attraction for us there was the fact that they were “pet friendly.” (If $25.00 added to the bill for the dog is “friendly.”)
It’s an old’ish, old-fashioned place that probably doesn’t deserve the word “resort” in its name. The small swimming pool is surrounded at night by a crazy, leaning, “redneck’ish,” loose, temporary, chain link fence held up with 4”x 4” posts. (Something that I would do with a pool, if I had one.) We arrived late and I was tempted to sneak into the closed pool for a quick “Olympic memorial” lap or two. Well, truth be told, I did, in fact, sneak in – long enough to test the water temperature. Brrrr, the temptation for a late-night dip departed quickly.
On the positive side, the room was quiet and great, the TV worked properly, and there was a full, hot breakfast provided Saturday morning. Archer approved of the “pet relief” area.
After breakfast, and before check-out time, we took a bike ride up to Ruby’s and pedaled around what really is a “resort.” The Syrett family over the years has built the place into a huge operation. They incorporated the development into an official municipality in 2007: Bryce Canyon City. The city has one-half as many traffic lights as Sanpete County – one.
Once we packed up and got to the park itself, I once again experienced one of the few things I enjoy about my “advanced age.” (Aside from grandchildren and movie theater discounts) I’m talking about flashing my lifetime senior pass at the national park entrance and getting free admission.
When I was younger, I thought that senior discounts were unwarranted and silly. Now, for some reason, I’ve had a change of heart.
I was at a place on the Oceanside Pier in California last year. They had a sign which read: “No Senior Citizen Discount, You Have Had Twice as Long to Get the Money.”
Once in the park, we went straight to the Bryce Canyon Lodge to say hello to my wife’s mom. Corris passed away years ago, but we still stop in to pay tribute and give our symbolic “hi.”
Outside the dining room, at the end of the hallway, there is a large, old-time picture. It shows lodge employees gathered together “singing away” a bus load of guests in the 1930’s. It was a tradition during those early days to give a serenade goodbye to the departing guests.
One of those employees pictured is my wife’s mother. She was a chambermaid during summers as a young woman when the lodge was relatively new.
We hiked (walked) along the rim between Sunset Point and Sunrise Point. FYI: Leashed dogs are allowed on the paved areas of the park which includes that walk and most viewpoints.
If you want to have friendly, spontaneous conversations with strangers, take a well-mannered dog walking among tourists in a national park. We had more “can I pet your dog?” moments than you could shake a stick at.
Weirdly, I don’t think we met a single person from Sanpete on our little trip. Normally, there’s always someone. Where were all of you over the weekend? Some of our longest conversations were with people from Philadelphia, Cleveland, Arizona, and St. George.
There were some international people there, but not big numbers of tourists from Europe and Asia like we’re used to seeing. I think Covid is to blame for that.
About 24 hours after leaving for our get-away, we were on our way back home to Sanpete. The time away was short, but sweet. Memories were made and our “batteries got a little recharge” to face regular life again. If you feel like you need a get-away, find a way to do it. I recommend it. — — Merrill