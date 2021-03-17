Granary Arts in Ephraim is inviting the community to join in a project they are calling “Starting Stop Motion: Animating Sanpete.” The art project is being directed by Kelly Brooks and is inclusive to animators of all ages and abilities. The goal is to create stop motion animations that highlight Sanpete County’s history, people, ecology, culture, and life. Stop Motion is an animation technique in which objects are manipulated in small increments between physically photographed frames so they will appear to move when the series of frames is played back.
The community art project will feature the “creative work of Snow College time-based media students, Ephraim Elementary School 5th graders, and Granary Arts participants.”
In the project overview by Granary Arts is as follows:
They recommend using the Stop Motion Studio app (a free download on your device) for user-friendly animating.
They urge animators to use paper cut-outs, inanimate objects, paper silhouettes, sand, clay, etc. to create your animations and to “Be creative and try something new!” No action figures please.
All animations must be the artist’s original work.
All animations need to be submitted by March 19, 2021 / 11:00pm. Submit original stop motion animations as MP4 files to the DROPBOX located on the Granary Arts website.
For access to the Granary Arts Dropbox link and to get a free download of the Stop Motion Studio app go to the Granary Arts website and click the PROGRAMS tab on top and go to COMMUNITY PROJECTS. There animators will also find tutorials on animation techniques.
From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, there will be a viewing of the animations on the Granary Arts north exterior wall for all the community to enjoy.
Kelly Brooks, Project Coordinator bio:
Kelly Brooks grew up in the Salt Lake Valley near the Cottonwood Canyons. She received a BFA in Drawing + Painting from Brigham Young University, a certificate in Art Teaching from Weber State University, and is currently working toward a Masters of Arts Teaching in Fine Arts at the University of Utah. Her artistic interests span several media but focus most on drawing, painting, installation, video and animation. Selected exhibitions include Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, Rio Gallery, Finch Lane Gallery, Springville Art Museum, Bountiful Davis Art Center, Utah Cultural Celebration Center, Writ & Vision, SMartspace, Alice Gallery, Kimball Visual Arts Center, and CUAC. She directed the Museum School at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, and is the co-founder and former Co-Director of Granary Arts Ephraim. She currently lives and works in central Utah with her husband and three children where she teaches for the Department of Visual Art at Snow College. kellybrooksart.com.