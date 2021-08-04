Name: Remi Isela Campbell

Name of Parents: Curtis and Karla Campbell

Town: Centerfield

DOB: 7/15/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 5 lbs. 10 oz

Name: Kade James Pace

Name of Parents: Dallin and Samantha Pace

Town: Centerfield

DOB: 07/26/2021

Sex: Male

Weight: 6 lbs. 3 oz.

Name: Lainey Sorensen

Name of Parents: Dillon and Kaitlyn Sorensen

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 07/26/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz.

Name: Lily Katherine Call

Name of Parents: Matthew and Marci Call

Town: Manti

DOB: 07/26/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 6 lbs. 6 oz.

