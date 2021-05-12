05/7/2021
Name: Katie Lynn Bell
Name of Parents: Timothy and Shelbie Bell
Town: Richfield
DOB: 4/15/2021
Sex: Female
Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz.
Name: Maisie Camilla Brown
Name of Parents: Jasen and Ashley Brown
Town: Gunnison
DOB: 4/16/2021
Sex: Female
Weight: 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Name: Sophia Alvera McNitt
Name of Parents: David and Susan McNitt
Town: Gunnison
DOB: 4/23/2021
Sex: Female
Weight: 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Name: Denim Richard Larsen
Name of Parents: Leland and Kaylie Larsen
Town: Redmond
DOB: 4/25/2021
Sex: Male
Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz.
Name: Keith Ripley Young
Name of Parents: Tyson and Emily Young
Town: Gunnison
DOB: 4/3/2021
Sex: Male
Weight: 7 lbs. 4 oz
Name: Millie Lee Price
Name of Parents: Cory and Cari Price
Town: Manti
DOB:5/4/2021
Sex: Female
Weight: 7 lbs 3 oz.