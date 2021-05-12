05/7/2021

Name: Katie Lynn Bell

Name of Parents: Timothy and Shelbie Bell

Town: Richfield

DOB: 4/15/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz.

Name: Maisie Camilla Brown

Name of Parents: Jasen and Ashley Brown

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 4/16/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 7 lbs. 12 oz.

Name: Sophia Alvera McNitt

Name of Parents: David and Susan McNitt

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 4/23/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 6 lbs. 13 oz.

Name: Denim Richard Larsen

Name of Parents: Leland and Kaylie Larsen

Town: Redmond

DOB: 4/25/2021

Sex: Male

Weight: 6 lbs. 15 oz.

Name: Keith Ripley Young

Name of Parents: Tyson and Emily Young

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 4/3/2021

Sex: Male

Weight: 7 lbs. 4 oz

Name: Millie Lee Price

Name of Parents: Cory and Cari Price

Town: Manti

DOB:5/4/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 7 lbs 3 oz.

