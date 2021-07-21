GUNNISON — The Board of Directors of Gunnison Valley Hospital has named Brenda Bartholomew as its new chief executive officer. She has worked closely for the past 10 years with the hospital’s current CEO, Mark Dalley, who is retiring at the end of this year.
Bartholomew, who has been with the hospital for 27 years, brings a depth of both medical and executive experience that will help Gunnison Valley Hospital continue to achieve its mission of providing high-quality, community-based healthcare.
Bartholomew has served as Gunnison Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer for the past 24 years. In this capacity, she has gained extensive experience in managing the nursing team, surgical services, laboratory, respiratory, environmental services and the dietary department.
“We conducted a thorough search over the past few months and interviewed several impressive local and national candidates,” said Kim Pickett, chair of the Gunnison Valley Hospital Board of Directors. “Brenda was the unanimous choice because of her strong experience coupled with her knowledge of our community and passion for Gunnison Valley Hospital. She understands the mission, vision and values, and is poised to build on the success achieved by Mark Dalley’s leadership.”
Bartholomew has a master’s degree in healthcare organizational leadership and management. She has been recognized locally and nationally for her leadership roles, including one with the Utah Office of Primary Care and Rural Health (OPCRH), which awarded her with the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Award for her outstanding efforts in guiding the hospital through the pandemic.
“In my 10 years as CEO, I’ve been impressed with Brenda’s ability to build trust among leadership, work well with employed and partner physicians, improve processes, and increase employee satisfaction,” Dalley said. “She never wavers on ensuring that each patient receives the highest level of quality care.”
