MT. PLEASANT — The North Sanpete Lady Hawks hosted the South Sevier Rams last Tuesday for an upset match that resulted in a loss for the North Sanpete. Statistics said the No. 3 Hawks should have had no issues handling the No. 13 Rams. However, an evening filled with low-energy Hawk players lead to their defeat and in turn being bumped down in ranking.
The first set started off with a great showing from both teams. The Rams picked apart a typically strong Hawk defense, scoring several tips on North Sanpete. Although the North Sanpete struggled on defense, they were able to edge out the Rams finishing the set with a score of 25-22. Continuing onto the second set, the Hawks seemed to have hit their stride as they began to shut down South Sevier tips and were able to score several kills themselves. The Hawks handled the Rams finishing the set with a winning score of 25-12.
After winning the second set so easily, it seemed that this would be yet another quick three-set match to North Sanpete onlookers; however, as they approached the end of the third set with North Sanpete leading South Sevier 20-12, the energy on the Hawk’s side of the court dwindled, and did not return.
The Hawks allowed the Rams to score nine straight points and South Sevier gained the lead. North Sanpete, looking nervous, made several mistakes causing unforced errors and tense play. South Sevier was able to take control of the set and beat the Hawks 25-21.
Thinking it was just a fluke, the Hawks returned to the court hoping to get back on track. However, North Sanpete still lacked energy and they continued to play tensely, leading to more unforced errors and little momentum. North Sanpete tried to battle it out, but the Rams again edged out the Hawks with a set score of 27-25.
In the fifth set it appeared that the Hawks were going to take the victory from the Rams as they lead during most of the set, but the Rams went on another run and North Sanpete again began to lose confidence. This allowed South Sevier to take the match from the Hawks with a final set score of 15-13.
Hawks senior outside hitter Melissa Ferre, who scored 17 kills for the night, said, “We’ve talked about energy and effort all season. When we have energy, we are a really good team. Every time we play with energy, we win.”
Ferre continued, “The second set was 25-12 and that is when we had our best energy, but we obviously lost that over the next three sets. Now we have lost two important games (South Sevier and Union) which are going to affect our RPI. If we want to become a championship team we need to figure out why our effort and motivation dwindles and how to quickly get it back.”
The upset dropped the Lady Hawks from 3rd in RPI to 5th which increases their chances of having a less-desirable seeding at the state championship tournament.