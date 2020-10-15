Hawk wrestlers prep for season

OREM — Two North Sanpete Hawk wrestlers attended the Utah USA Wrestling Preseason opener at T-Los in Orem. With surrounding states not allowing wrestling right now due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tournament brought wrestlers from all over the Western states.
Kasey Curtis and Kylan Taylor, both juniors at North Sanpete, attended the tournament to get ready for the upcoming high school season. Both Curtis and Taylor had tough matches, wrestling state champions from other states and divisions. “It’s not about the wins in the preseason,” said Curtis, “It’s all about the mat time, getting me better prepared for the season.”
Utah High School Activities Association’s winter sports return-to-play guidelines were recently released to the public. With a few changes to regulations and rules winter sports are scheduled to begin in the state of Utah.
North Sanpete athletic director Cheryl Hadley said, “We are excited that fall sports have progressed as well as they have, it has been great watching our athletes have the opportunity to perform and compete. As we all work together we are hoping that the winter season will be just as successful. Thank you to the student body, our athletes, and fans for all your support.”