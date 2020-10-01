MT. PLEASANT — The North Sanpete Hawks wrestling team may have a new coaching staff this year, but it doesn’t take away from the past successes of former wrestlers and coaches.
Three years ago a couple wrestling moms thought it would be great to get some of the former wrestlers together to get out their old wrestling shoes, and get back on the mat. What was once just a fun lunch-talk idea, has now turned into something wrestlers and fans look forward to each year.
Alumni night is a chance to bring the Hawks’ wrestling community together and give all those who have been a part of it a chance to prove that they still have what it takes on the mat.
“I loved wrestling in high school and made many great memories there,” said former wrestler Kaleb Curtis. “I am excited to go back and put my wrestling shoes on again and have another chance to do what I loved so much in high school.”
Not only will there be wrestling, but the Hawk Legacy Award will also be given out. The recipient this year is someone who had a huge impact on North Sanpete wrestling and also on many young athletes.
New Hawks wrestling coach Spencer Dyches is a North Sanpete alumnus and is excited to come and give back to the wrestling program. “I’m really excited to start building something special here at North Sanpete,” he said. “It’s going to start with community support and the alumni that have given this program the foundation to succeed.”
North Sanpete’s first wrestling team started 52 years ago consisting of 10 guys, some of which still live in Sanpete. With all those years of Hawk wrestling there are several former state champions and record holders who were important in keeping North Sanpete wrestling alive.
“I would love to see everyone involved. Young and old, come support North Sanpete Hawks wrestling. I am hoping that people will come and catch the excitement with what the future holds,” said Dyches. “The best years are ahead of us, and I am excited to see it unfold.”
Alumni night is Nov. 4 at North Sanpete High School. All alumni wrestlers are encouraged to sign up and come be a part of the Hawk Wrestling Family again. You can register online at https://tinyurl.com/wrestle2020 or by contacting Coach Dyches 435-851-6766 or Jaymi King 435-414-3975.