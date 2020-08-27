Hawks clobber Emery

MT. PLEASANT — North Sanpete remains undefeated with a decisive 38 to 6 win over the Emery Spartans at the Hawks’ first home game of the season last Friday night. The last time the two teams met was in the first playoff game last season that also ended in favor of the Hawks.
“We didn’t get the shutout tonight,” said Trevin Morley, “but we took care of business and it was a good team-win.”
The points racked up early for the North Sanpete with the team scoring 38 in the first half. The first touchdown happened in the first 58 seconds. On second down from the Spartan 47-yard line quarterback Landon Bowles connected on a pass to wide-open Brady Jacobsen in the end zone.
Hawks special teams have made dominating plays this season, and this game was no exception. Rance Christensen punted the ball away to end North Sanpete’s second possession of the game. On his run Emery’s Jace Curtis was hit hard by Xander Shelley of North Sanpete, knocking the ball out of Curtis’ arms. The fumble was picked up by the Hawks’ Kasey Curtis for the turnover.
The Hawks defense was tough and only allowed one touchdown, late in the fourth quarter. Bowles had a great night, throwing for two more touchdowns to Cole Mickel. Laramie Roberts and Trevin Morley had rushing touchdowns during the game.
“We came out with a lot of energy and that’s a shout out to all our guys that dressed. They were into the game the whole night and we executed at a high level,” Coach Rhett Bird said. “For two weeks we have taken care of the ball and that helps our defense out by not giving the other team a short field. Special teams on the other hand have come up big with turnovers which is a big momentum play for us. I am proud of all our players and the improvements we saw.”
Despite COVID regulations the North Sanpete stadium was filled with masked fans ready for a little Friday night lights and to support their student athletes. Both the drill team, and cheer leaders were able to take part in the game.
The football team will hit the road next Friday to take on the South Sevier Rams who were shut out by Enterprise this week 43-0.