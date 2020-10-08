SPANISH FORK--North Sanpete football knocked off the host American Leadership Academy Eagles in Spanish Fork last Friday with a final score of 42-14. The Hawks took to the field with almost all their players back after several missed the previous game with COVID-19 quarantines.
The Hawks came out strong scoring three touchdowns in the first. North Sanpete’s first score came three minutes in to the game a Landon Bowles hit Mangus Clawson for a 66-yard touchdown. About one minute later Cole Mickel picked up a fumble by ALA and ran it back 10 yards for a score.
Both teams struggled to hold on to the ball. North Sanpete had a total of five fumbles on the night, losing two of them to ALA. The Eagles, however, finished the night with two fumbles and three interceptions which made things easy for the Hawks.
North Sanpete’s defense held ALA scoreless until the last minute of the first half, giving the Hawks a 28-7 halftime lead.
An early second half fumble by North Sanpete gave ALA the ball deep in Hawk territory. A few plays later the Eagles were able to score on an eight-yard pass play and with the extra point the score was 28-14. That was as close as ALA got and it was all Hawks from there.
One of the best plays of the night came when Landon Bowles dumped the ball off to Brady Jacobson. When he was in the process of being tackled, Jacobson passed to Parker Lee for a 65-yard touchdown. The Hawks learned in the last two weeks how important it is for all players to be ready for any position, and that play was a big example.
Magnus Clawson led the night in touchdowns scoring two for the Hawks. Bowles threw for 235 yards until he was injured and had to sit out for the rest of the game. With Bowles out with a knee injury, sophomore quarterback Ty Allan stepped in to finish off the game and threw a touchdown to Clawson.
“It was great to be back and have my other teammates back. We had a great week of practice and went right into a great game against ALA. We showed all the other teams around that we are still the number one team,” said Hawk running back Jordan Watts.
The final two weeks of the season North Sanpete faces teams with 3-5 records—Manti this week and prepare for their game in Manti this week and then Union.