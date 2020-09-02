MONROE—The end of week three of high school football finds the North Sanpete Hawks with a 3-0 record, moving them to first place in the 3A MaxPrep rankings. The Hawks held the South Sevier Rams scoreless in Monroe Friday night while raking in 58 points.
Turnovers were in the Hawks favor early in the game with the Rams giving up two in the first five minutes. Brady Jacobson and Laramie Roberts recovered those turnovers, bringing the Hawks within scoring distance quickly.
“Getting the turnovers early in the game helps keep the momentum going on our sidelines and keeps us vocal.” Roberts said after earning the team’s turnover chain for the week.
Most of the damage came in the first half as the Hawks racked up 48 points before halftime. The balance of this team is what keeps them going, with almost 200 yards in both passing and running of the ball. The Hawks have a solid defense that held the Rams to a negative 18 yards, only one first down, and no touchdowns.
Quarterback Landon Bowles had a great game with 185 yards in the air and completing 9 of 14 passes including four touchdowns. Bowles was helped by Trevin Morely who had 12 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns. He scored a fourth touchdown on a pass play. Jacobson had two catches for a total of 89 yards, which included his 81-yard touchdown reception.
“We came out with really good energy and focus which stems back to this week’s practices. Our kids are hungry to get better every week and willing to work on the things we see in film. Tonight you could see the communication was better up front and we got better at the little things,” Coach Rhett Bird said.
In a battle of the unbeaten, the Hawks will play the 3-0 Richfield Wildcats at home Friday night.