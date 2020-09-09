Hawks remain undefeated

MT. PLEASANT—North Sanpete Hawk Football raises to 4-0 after taking down the Richfield Wildcats last Friday night 52-28. The Hawks have started each game this season strong with a touch down in under the first minute of the game and this one was no exception.
Magnus Clawson caught the 20 yard pass on the 2nd down to run it 40 yards for the first touchdown of the night. “Richfield is a good team, Clawson said, “they have lots of talent, but the work our coaches and players have put in gave us the edge.”
Junior quarterback Landon Bowles didn’t let and put up three touchdowns passes in the first five minutes of the first quarter. At the end of the night, Bowles had six touchdown passes to four different receivers.
After a couple mistakes by the Hawks, including a false start, a backwards pass, and a blocked pass, Bowles passed to Cole Mickel who scored a 58-yard touchdown with 2 wildcats attached to him as he entered the end zone.
The halftime show was packed; it included the Hawks marching band, drill team and cheerleaders, along with Savannah Farley winning the football Hawk card beef drawing. Following the show, the game clock was continually running due to the mercy rule.
The Wildcats seemed to come out of the locker room strong, marching the ball towards the end zone when on the third play Mickel intercepted the ball to shut them down. The Hawks marched the ball down the field, giving kicker Rance Christensen the opportunity to nail a 32 yard field goal.
“I’m feeling great about the season because our coaches trust us to make plays and we trust our coaches to put us in the right places to make those plays,” said Clawson.
The Hawks will be on the road this next game as they travel to take on Grand.