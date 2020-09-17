Hawks win third consecutive 50-point game

MOAB — The North Sanpete Hawks moved to 5 and 0 after last Friday’s game in Moab against the Grand Red Devils, scoring 48 points in the first half on their way to a 51-13 victory. Grand’s offense was held scoreless until late in the 4th quarter when they were able to put 13 on the board.
The offensive line of the Hawks did their job the whole game, protecting quarterback Landon Bowles. With a solid line, Bowles was able to complete 8 of 13 passes.
“Our O-Line is amazing,” said Bowles. “They don’t get the credit they deserve because all the points we’ve been scoring come through them. They do all the dirty work in the trenches making it possible to score, while our defense is getting stops on the other end.” The Hawk defense recovered 5 fumbles.
Senior Cole Mickel led the Hawks in scoring with two touchdowns, adding 12 points to the total.
Defense and special teams made a huge contribution to the game. Sophomore PJ Cook, raked in an interception on a long Red Devils pass in the first quarter and ran it back 62 yards to give the Hawks a huge 1st quarter lead. Senior kicker Rance Christensen alongside his long snapper Kasey Curtis completed 6 of 7 PAT’s and Clayton Lewis had a 43 yard field goal, putting more points up and through the goalposts.
“It really takes each and every player on the team to get us up and over the top,” said Cook. “Turnovers, touchdowns, tackles, blocks, snaps, kicks, every play is important for us to keep getting the big W.”
The Hawks are looking strong as they head into region play this week with their homecoming game against Delta.
“Our coaching staff is incredible,” stated Bowles. “Coach Bird is a wizard with the offense, calling perfect plays to give us the best chance to put points on the board, and Coach Beck picked up right where Coach Peck left off calling the defense.”
