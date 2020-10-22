GUNNISON—Babies born at Gunnison Valley Hospital are as follows:
A boy, Maximus Theodore Betham, was born to Ene and Samantha Betham of Ephraim on October 5. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
A boy, Asher Lavar Luke, was born to Kennedee Starr and Orion Luke of Centerfield on October 6. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces.
A boy, Liam Thomas Cooley, was born to Junstin and Marissa Cooley of Gunnison on October 7. He weighed 9 pounds 8 ounces.
A girl, Jazmine Marie Alejandra Uresti, was born to Bryanna Marie Uresti of Centerfield October 12. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.