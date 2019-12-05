How to stick to a workout schedule during holidays

(StatePoint) — There are plenty of temptations to skip a workout during the holiday season. Ironically, this is the time of year people need the movement most.
Here’s how to stay focused on fitness throughout the holly jolly season.
Rise, shine
Consider creating the habit of working out first thing in the morning. Not only will doing so clear the mind and set the tone for the day, but for many, it’s the best way to avoid excuses and ensure the workout happens at all.
Every bit counts
Don’t forget that every bit of movement counts — even holiday shopping. This is an especially important lesson when a person is not a gym lover. In fact, one of the best ways to stay healthy is with walking.
People can even do it during their lunch break. With just 30 minutes of brisk walking added to a daily routine, walkers could burn about 150 more calories a day, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Track it
Wearable tech can help users stay accountable to their goals as well as motivate towards setting new ones. Check out the latest additions to the new Power Trainer sports lineup of watches from G-Shock, which go beyond an athletic aesthetic to offer advanced functionality.
Features include a training log 200 lap memory, training timer, target alarm and double super illuminator LED light to guide wearer’s through late-night and early morning pre-dawn workouts. Both the men and women’s series come equipped with Bluetooth technology compatible through the G-Shock connected app.
Employing new technology developed by Casio, the app displays a graph which breaks down daily steps taken in each of five metabolic equivalent (MET) levels from data based on the step count and walking pace, as well as displays the exact time of day the wearer’s calories were burned, making it useful for interval training.
Friends, family
Tis the season to spend time with friends and family, and there’s no reason why anyone can’t extend that mentality when it comes to their fitness routine. Maximize workouts by combining it with quality time — ask a spouse, sibling, best friend or anyone near and dear to come along to the gym or on a walk.
There’s a lot to juggle during the busy holiday season, but with the right tools and mindset, it’s easier to prioritize fitness.