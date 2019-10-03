How, why to keep up with latest tech trends

(StatePoint) — Whatever industry a person works in and no matter what their role, it’s possible to wonder how emerging technologies will affect current employment in the years to come or whether there will be a need to switch careers entirely at some point.
Experts say that while such concerns are understandable, embracing the newest tech can empower individuals and businesses to do great things. Previous technical revolutions have consistently led to net job gains.
In 2018 the number of job postings for positions in emerging tech increased 74 percent over 2017, according to Cyberstates, a resource on the U.S. tech industry.
“Unease about innovation is understandable, but education can alleviate the concerns,” says Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, CompTIA, a leading technology association that created Future of Tech, a new education hub designed for anyone interested in learning about technology.
Thibodeaux points out that if it feels like things are shifting quickly at work, at home and in the outside world, it isn’t an imagination.
“It’s been decades since we’ve had this many paradigm changing technologies hitting the market at the same time. Artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), big data analytics, robotics, bionics and digital health are a few examples,” he says. “We want to normalize these technologies for people.”
Whether a person feels lost in the sea of all this new tech or if they simply want to get a handle on the trends, consider using resources such as Future of Tech to familiarize oneself with new concepts.
Learning units include such topics as cybersecurity, the internet of things, AI and AR/VR. Designed for anyone interested in learning more about technology, such resources are great for teachers, professionals, business leaders and the intellectually curious, and will leave anyone who uses them with a good conversational knowledge and understanding about new technologies.
To learn more, visit www.futureoftech.org.
“There is no reason to fear the future,” says Thibodeaux. “By understanding the newest tech, you’ll be in a better position to harness it for your success.”