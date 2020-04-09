Is backyard ready for spring?

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The family yard is extension for the home and provides a respite from stress, offering an outside entertainment area, expanding living space and giving kids and pets and a safe place to play. Research shows children reap numerous health, social and personal benefits from spending time outside playing.
Here are TurfMutt’s top tips to help homeowners get Backyard Ready this spring courtesy of the TurfMutt Foundation.
Plan for fun
Depending on family lifestyle and climate, consider an outdoor room, turfgrass for a game of croquet and a place for kids to run and play, trees and shrubs for privacy and a game of hide and seek, fire pit, pergola, sandbox (for kids and dogs to dig!), outdoor furniture or a decorative water feature.
Plant for kids, pets
There are many species of turf grass to choose from to create pet and kids play space. The local garden center or landscaper can help to identify what will work best for the climate zone and lifestyle. And don’t forget to avoid toxic plants to pets if they are a member of the family.
Wildlife, pollinators
Grass, trees, shrubs and flowering plants provide food and habitat for birds, small mammals, and pollinators, so plant to support the good ones.
Take equipment stock
Does there need to be an update, upgrade or replacement of any outdoor power equipment, like a lawn mower, hedger/trimmer or edger? Want to install a water solution like a smart irrigation system? Invest in outdoor power equipment now to be ready to roll for spring.
For more information, go to www.turfmutt.com.