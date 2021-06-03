Jonathan Warren, Gunnison High School graduate of 2010, is graduating from the University of Utah Medical School with a Doctorate of Pharmacy, having a 4.0 GPA, RhoChi.
Previous to this he graduated from Southern Utah University, with a 4.0 GPA, receiving a bachelor’s degree in human nutrition, with an emphasis on allied health, as valedictorian in the College of Science and Engineering, and a minor in business management.
Jon and his wife, Jessica (a registered nurse), have two sons, Dean (4) and Jack (1). Jon is the son of Randall Warren and Marilyn West. His grandparents are Darrell and Rula Warren of Gunnison. His in-laws are Terry and Janette Jolley of Ephraim.
Jon is now pursuing a career in Community Pharmacy.