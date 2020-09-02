LINDON—The North Sanpete High School volleyball team traveled to Lindon last week to take on the Measer Preparatory Lions in their first region game. The Lady Hawks quickly swept their opponents and started off their region competition with a victory under their belts.
In the first set, North Sanpete’s impeccable serve receive and defense allowed senior setter Riley Madsen to set up her hitters time and time again. With the Hawks dominating the net, the first set ended with a 25-15 score for North Sanpete.
During the next two sets, the Hawks continued to dominate offensively, but made some errors that created opportunities for the Lions to stay in the game. However, the Hawks continued to push through and with set scores of 25-19, and 25-20, walking away with a victory.
Senior outside-hitter Melissa Ferre’ scored 13 kills, junior outside-hitter Mekai Laupapa racked up 10, and senior right-side hitter Graciee Christiansen followed with seven.
Last year Christiansen was a middle-blocker for the Hawks—a position that didn’t feel quite right for her. The coaching staff made a change and decided that Christiansen’s explosive athleticism could be a great asset on the right side. The change thus far has proven to be the right fit for the Hawks as now they have offensive options coming from both sides of the net.
When asked about this change Christiansen said, “I feel a lot more confident in this position. It just feels more natural than middle.”
Talking about the team dynamic compared to last year Christiansen stated, “Although our team is smaller in size, I feel that we all know our role and work together better than before. We all get along with each other and enjoy practices.”
“Another strength that I’ve noticed in playing games is our ability to keep pushing when we are down, verses rolling over, which we have sometimes done in the past.”
The Lady Hawks played the Juab Wasps Tuesday at home and travel to Union High School Thursday.