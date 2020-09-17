MT. PLEASANT—The Lady Hawks eked out a close win last Thursday against the Delta Rabbits in a nail-biter that saw them win in five sets. The match was capped with a tight final set that saw North Sanpete come out on top 15-12.
This was the team’s second home region game. Delta has always been a strong competitor in volleyball and the Hawks weren’t sure what to expect. To prepare for the match, the worked on different attacks and scenarios that they may encounter against the Rabbits.
However, the North Sanpete faced some uncertainty when, prior to the game, teammates learned that their starting senior setter Riley Madsen was injured. Junior setter Alexis Hansen filled in for the evening. It was clear that it would take a moment for the Hawks to get used to having Hansen leading the floor as they fell 19-25 in the first set.
North Sanpete regrouped between sets, and the Hawks took the floor with an amazing offensive show. They tipped and hit open spots, quickly sweeping the Rabbits in the next two sets with scores of 25-12, and 25-19. It looked like the end was in sight, but the Hawks momentarily lost focus.
With a chance to close out in the fourth, the Hawks let the set slip through their fingers as they struggled and defense began to suffer. Delta took the fourth set with a score of 15 — 25.
In the fifth set, both teams fought point for point, however, the Hawks pushed through and were able to edge out the Rabbits with a 15-12 victory.
Hawks’ senior middle-blocker Halee Pay ended the game with 7 kills and three blocks, while junior Jada Bailey had 22 digs and senior Melissa Ferre racked up 19.
The Hawks are now 2-1 in region play. They took on the Richfield Wildcats on Wednesday and travel to Manti on Thursday. Games start at 6:30 pm.