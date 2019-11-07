SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz along with other professional sports franchises, athletes, universities, coaches and the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) have introduced the Lead Together Initiative in a long-term commitment to cultivating and promoting a community culture of inclusion and belonging.
All coaches, teachers, students and community members are encouraged to become familiar with the initiative by viewing a 60-second online video that introduces “Lead Together,” found online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hmpWYy0-WI&feature=youtu.be.
For additional information, visit http://leadtogetherutah.org/.
The UHSAA joins with those represented in the video by pledging to stand against discrimination, inequality, injustice, racism and other types of negative behavior. Instead, it is better to demonstrate respect and appreciation for opponents, officials, coaches and fellow team members at all times.
It is ok to get loud and have a great time at games, but remain positive by cheering for a favorite team and not against an opponent. Together everyone can promote the development of character and ensure the teaching of positive values, philosophies and principles of educational value that will last a lifetime.
This can be done by creating positive learning laboratories where practical life lessons are taught by enforcing standards of excellence.
In addition, the UHSAA calls on all 155 member schools to raise the bar and make the commitment to education-based activities by teaching, enforcing, awarding and modeling the principles of proper and appropriate sportsmanship and citizenship as found in the new and improved sportsmanship handbook.
For more information and to view the handbook, visit https://www.uhsaa.org/sportsmanship/.
About UHSAA
The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) is the leadership organization for high school athletic and fine arts activities in Utah. Since 1927, the UHSAA has led the development of education-based interscholastic athletic and fine arts activities that help students succeed in their lives.
The belief is these activities are an essential part of the high school experience and go a long way to improving academic performance and producing better citizens.
The UHSAA reaches 155 member schools and nearly 100,000 participants in high school activity programs. The organization sanctions 14 sports and the activities of music, speech/debate and theatre/drama in six different classifications.
The UHSAA is governed by a 15 member board of trustees made up of elected school board members, superintendents and principals representing school districts and areas throughout Utah, a charter school representative, a private school representative and a state board of education representative.
The organization is committed to stressing educational and cultural values, improving the participation experience in activities, promoting life skills and lessons involved in competitive activities, fostering sportsmanship and mutual respect and assisting those who oversee high school sports and activities in UHSAA member high schools.
For more information, visit www.uhsaa.org.