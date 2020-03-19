EPHRAIM — Snow College Theatre, Music, and Dance Departments have been closely monitoring the unfolding circumstances related to the Coronavirus outbreak. As both an educational institution and a cultural center; there is a deep responsibility to the community on many levels. Working with faculty, staff, and Snow College administration the ultimate but difficult and necessary conclusion has been made to close the remaining shows of the season.
It is the most responsible help that can be provided to the community, for the health of the students, artists, and audience.
All of the upcoming main stage performances of The Odyssey, the dinner theatre event Plays & Pasta, The Spotlight Series one-act play festival, and all remaining LTI performances are cancelled, along with all the remaining music and dance concerts.
Snow is grateful to the students, artists, and production staff who make these wonderful productions possible, and are heartbroken that they cannot share all of their excellent work.
Efforts are being made to ensure students will still have creative outlets and are able to explore the wondrous field of theatre in a manner both safe and responsible.
Ticket buyers may call the box office at (435) 283-7472 or (435) 283-7473 to request a refund for pre-purchased tickets. Theatre: Individual purchases (full refund) and a partial refund for season ticket holders (Adult $7.00, Senior $6.25); Music (full refund); Dance (full refund).
Snow asks for patience in the matter considering the extraordinary situation. This was a difficult decision. Snow appreciates the continued support, generosity, and understanding as we all work through this difficult time.
Snow will keep the community informed of performances for the upcoming season and appreciates the past patronage.