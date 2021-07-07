SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates the incredibly resilient 8,442 graduates who make up the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.
Local students who graduated from the U include:
Mary Jenkin of Manti whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts
Major: Art BFA
Hunter Atkinson of Mount Pleasant whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Social Work
Major: Social Work BSW
Scott Hacking of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Master of Science
Major: Information Systems MS
Jordan Anderson of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Psychology BS
Sarah Clark of Mount Pleasant whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Master of Science
Major: Finance MS
Diana Montano of Moroni whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Arts
Major: English Tchg BA
Warner Nielsen of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Master of Software Development
Major: Software Development MSD
Chii Kojima of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Operations & Supply Chain BS
Ahmed Alshamrani of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Economics BS
Rosie Connor of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Doctor of Philosophy
Major:Educationl Ldrshp & Policy PHD
Joseph Everitt of Spring City whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Medical Laboratory Science BS
Kelly Brooks of Ephraim whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Master of Arts in Teaching
Major: Fine Arts MAT
Cody Stewart of Spring City whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major:: Finance BS
Madison Wright of Mount Pleasant whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Social Work
Major: Social Work BSW
Jon Warren of Gunnison whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Doctor of Pharmacy
Major: Pharmacy DPH
Kate Mudrow of Mount Pleasant whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Sociology BS
Blade Cox of Fountain Green whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Management BS
Christa Ishimwe of Kigali-Gasabo whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Health, Society and Policy: Health, Society and Policy BS
Miriam Galecki of Fairview whose degree is listed as:
Degree: Bachelor of Science
Major: Psychology: Psychology BS
The remarkably resilient Class of 2021 includes students who graduated summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021, completing their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our graduates distinguished themselves by completing their degrees in incredibly difficult circumstances,” said Michael L. Good, interim president. “We celebrate their achievements and are excited to see what they accomplish in the next phase of their lives. We are confident they have the skills, expertise and knowledge to excel and contribute to making our world a better place.”
Students in the Class of 2021 ranged in age from 18 to 86 and earned 9,035 degrees. Graduates represented 53 U.S. states and territories, and 66 foreign countries.View the full 152nd general commencement here.
About the U
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace. In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only, prestigious group of 65 leading research institutions marked by excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions. Known for its proximity to seven world-class ski resorts within 40 minutes of campus, the U encourages an active, holistic lifestyle, innovation and collaborative thinking to engage students, faculty, and business leaders.