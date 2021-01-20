SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates more than 9,700 students who were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List include:
Miranda Taylor of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Murray Poulson of Gunnison, whose major is listed as Accounting HBS
Diana Montano of Moroni, whose major is listed as English Tchg BA
Gyuri Kim of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Undeclared Pre Dentistry BS and Chemistry BS
Miriam Galecki of Fairview, whose major is listed as Economics HBS, Psychology BS, Mathematics BS, Quant Analys of Mkts & Org BS
Tyler Jessee of Mt. Pleasant, whose major is listed as Business Administration BS
Cong Nguyen of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Mechanical Engg BME
Adam Hall of Fairview, whose major is listed as Peace and Conflict Studies BA and Writing & Rhetoric Studies BA
Blade Cox of Fountain Green, whose major is listed as Management BS
Kate Mudrow of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Sociology BS and Psychology BS
Abraham Bunting of Mt. Pleasant, whose major is listed as Pre Chemical Engg BS and Accounting BS
Christa Ishimwe of Kigali-Gasabo, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Std BS and Health, Society and Policy BS
Kevin Fan of Mount Pleasant, whose major is listed as Games BS
Joseph Nelson of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Music BMU
Chii Kojima of Ephraim, whose major is listed as Operations & Supply Chain BS
Clista Galecki of Fairview, whose major is listed as Biochemistry HBS
Emilie Ryan of Mayfield, whose major is listed as Speech & Hearing Science BS
Kaelob Miller of Centerfield, whose major is listed as Psychology BS
Keith Andrews of Salt Lake City, whose major is listed as Recreational Therapy BS
Samuel Hansen of Spring Valley, whose major is listed as Electrical Engg BEE
Conner Ashton of Draper, whose major is listed as Nursing BSN