1931—2020
MOUNT PLEASANT—Lynne Mae Jensen died September 21, 2020 at the Goodlife Senior Living and Memory Care Center, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. She was born in Fairview, Utah to Roland and Viola Mower on January 10, 1931.
Lynne was the second of four children. She married Merril “Dee” Jensen on November 25, 1949 in Ely, Nevada. The marriage was later solemnized in the Provo Temple on July 14, 1993. Lynn was the mother of Gary Dee, Janet Elizabeth (Mike) Belcher and Ruth Lynne (Tom) Clyde.
She worked approximately 20 years at Dugway Proving Ground and retired November 30, 1990. She built a home on Johnsons Pass and loved it there. The favorite things in her life were family, friends, home, gardening, dancing, sewing for friends and loved ones and quilting beautiful blankets.
She is survived by Emily Lillie, children, grandchildren (Elisha, Brian, Nikie, Shelly, Seana, Sandy, Suzie and Iris), and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Merril Dee Jensen, parents Roland & Viola Mower, and siblings RD Mower, Sherril Muir, Nathan and Andrea Clyde. Graveside services will be held on September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Fairview City Cemetery.
