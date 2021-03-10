I have a large potted plant. It’s a spike plant (Dracaena). It’s the plant that many people around Sanpete use in their summer flower pots on their porches and patios. It provides the tall greenery that the petunias, geraniums, and other cascading colorful flowers are planted around.
I have been wintering over this spike plant indoors for many years and it’s now about four or five feet tall. The lower leaves get removed every year and it resembles a small palm tree. People are quite impressed when they hear what type of plant it is and what I’ve done. I think they’re mostly impressed with the weirdness of someone (me) who would do such a thing.
The point of this information is to let you know that I used to have two of these big potted plants. The twin pot was stolen several years back. It upset me, but I tried to be philosophical about it.
Perhaps a kind-hearted man borrowed the “little palm tree” to create a tropical patio party for his wife who was homesick for her South Pacific homeland. Perhaps he got amnesia and forgot where he took the plant from and therefore couldn’t return it.
Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps. In the end, I wrote a column about the incident. As I recall, I titled the piece “Grand Theft Flower Pot.” Maybe I’ll find it and re-run it sometime for fun.
As I was recently watering my lone potted plant, I thought about the theft of its long lost “friend.” Then I thought of another story from long ago.
This story goes back at least twenty years, I would say. Doug Dyreng, currently the president of the Manti Temple, was back then the LDS Church Stake President in Manti.
At the large gathering of a stake conference, President Dyreng held up an antique cow bell from the pulpit. The bell had been mailed in a package addressed to “Mormon Stake President – Manti, UT.” An anonymous letter accompanied the California postmarked package.
The letter explained that after “the war” the sender had come through Sanpete. He saw a cow with a nice bell around her neck in the Manti area. He rationalized that he would certainly appreciate that bell much more than the cow ever would. So, he took it.
The sender further explained that for more than fifty years every time that he looked at the bell, he was reminded that he did the wrong thing. He sent the bell back to Manti in hopes that, just perhaps, it could find it way to the rightful owner. Even if the cowbell didn’t find its way properly home, President Dyreng hoped that word of its story would inspire people of the area to do the right thing.
Theft is a problem that’s been around since recorded history. Apart from the loss of the items stolen, the victim experiences negative emotional and mental feelings. Years ago, my sister’s home was burglarized in Salt Lake. It was a bad situation. It wasn’t so much the loss of physical objects, even though there were irreplaceable items taken; it was the loss of confidence in the “goodness of people.”
It’s like anything. It’s one thing to read about it in the news or hear it on television. But it’s a whole different ball game when it’s up close and personal.
Although there are emotional and mental ramifications to thievery, the one good thing about it is, that physical restitution can be made to some degree. If money is stolen, money can be returned. If merchandise is shoplifted, the monetary value can be restored. If a cowbell is pinched, it can be returned, regardless of the years that have passed.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if everyone in Sanpete County who had ever stolen something decided to make amends? What if everyone in Utah or the whole country decided to ease their consciences of those indiscretions from the past?
The post office would see a big rise in mail volume as cash in envelopes crisscrossed the nation paying for the theft of motel towels alone. (I mailed my money to the Baugh Motel in Logan many years ago. I might still have the towel which somehow found its way into my suitcase as a high school student in the 60’s) Think of the renewed faith in society that would be generated.
I believe that Sanpete people, on the whole, are a cut above the general population. We strive to retain the lifestyle of trust and honesty among us. I know people in other areas of Utah who don’t dare leave their house for five minutes without locking it up securely. Locking cars and homes is, of course, the prudent thing to do. I just hate the idea of having to worry constantly about thieves and robbers.
I’ve had the experience of having something taken from me more than once. I’ve had the positive experience of a young person who had been taught to be honest, restore something that had been taken. Feelings of guilt were uncomfortable and the wrong was voluntarily made right. Forgiveness came easily.
Most of us shouldn’t be looking for rocks if someone says something like “He among you who is without sin cast the first stone.” We all live in “glass houses” and shouldn’t be throwing rocks at each other.
So how about it? Let’s reaffirm Sanpete honesty and integrity. Let’s remind ourselves and teach our kids to respect the property of others. And, if there’s a delinquent “cowbell” or “flower pot” at our house, perhaps now it the time for us to consider doing the right thing. — — Merrill