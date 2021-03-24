EPHRAIM – The Manti- La National Forest is seeking applications through a Request For Expressed Interest for a future permit holder and partner at the Great Basin Station Facilities near Ephraim. Applications are due by May 1, 2021.
The Manti-La Sal is looking for applications from aspiring providers including businesses, nonprofit organizations, community organizations, and educational institutions, etc., that can facilitate recreation experiences for individuals or groups by providing services, education, experiences, training, and/or equipment on, while simultaneously managing historic facilities at the Great Station Basin.
“The Great Basin Station is a historically important facility for the Manti-La Sal National Forest and the local communities,” said Darren Olsen, acting Manti-La Sal Forest Supervisor. “We look forward to finding a partner who can utilize and maintain it for future generations to enjoy.”
The Great Basin Station is the site of the longest continuous range research in the world. Research is now done in modern labs, but rather than leaving these historic building empty and deteriorating. The Forest Service, Snow College, Ephraim City, and the State of Utah worked to restore the building to provide housing and classrooms for students and teachers exploring natural resources and the environment.
The Manti-La Sal is now exploring possible partnership agreements, permits, or leases that could provide expanded services and engage new and repeat visitors to the facilities and area. The Great Basin Station is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and has received the Utah Heritage Award for historic preservation.
Improved and expanded visitor services would need to be consistent with the Manti-La Sal Forest Plan and the National Historic Preservation Act. The Forest Service will consider proposals for year-round and seasonal use.
“Snow College and the Manti-La Sal National Forest were able to partner together and bring the Great Basin Station back to a state where it could be used by many diverse groups,” said Johnny Collin, Sanpete District Ranger. “While that partnership was unable to continue, we hope to find another equally great partner through this outreach process.”
The Request For Expressed Interest process is used only to determine interested applicants and potential opportunities; it does not guarantee service will be authorized. After applications are selected, Manti- La Sal specialists will analyze them against land management objectives and permit requirements.
All proposals are subject to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other applicable laws and regulations. While extensive analysis may not be required for proposed uses involving existing facilities, system roads and trails, some proposals that include sensitive habitat, or heritage sites, may require additional coordination and analysis. In those instances, the permit process may take longer, and cost recovery fees may be required.
A copy of the Request for Expressed Interest which outlines the proposed opportunity, key dates, evaluation criteria, expectations for performance, and information on how to apply can be found at: http://bit.ly/3vKIAM1.
For more information, please contact Sanpete District Ranger, Johnny Collin at 435-636-3302 or Johnny.Collin@USDA.GOV.
For additional information on the Manti- La Sal National Forest, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/ml_nf or https://www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest.