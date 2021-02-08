PRICE — Beginning this year, visitors to the Manti-La Sal National Forest will see an increase in usage fees at 30 developed campgrounds, following regional approval of a request submitted last year by the forest.
“We have determined that it is necessary to raise fees at some of our campgrounds,” said Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal Forest supervisor. “This is not a decision that we take lightly; however, we feel that these increases are needed to sustain a quality experience for our forest users.”
While maintenance is an ongoing task for recreation staff, there is a backlog of projects at many of the campgrounds. Older picnic tables, fire rings, grill stands, tent pads, paved and graveled roads, and perimeter fences need repair or replacement. These fees will be used to fund ongoing operations, maintenance, and improvements in the forest’s developed recreation sites.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) which allows the Forest Service to retain 95% of the revenue from recreation fees collected at recreation sites to use those funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve these sites. The revenue collected through recreation fees helps improve infrastructure at campgrounds and adjacent trails; assists in reducing the backlog in deferred maintenance; and allows the forest to hire additional recreation staff during the season of operation.
After a public comment period, the Utah Bureau of Land Management Recreation Resource Advisory Committee approved the Manti-La Sal’s campground fee increase proposal in November 2020. Following that approval, the request was sent to the regional forester for review and concurrence.
Reservations for Forest Service camp sites and cabins are made online through Recreation.Gov. Rec.gov provides detailed information about the properties and booking availability on the site.