Manti loses close game to Juan Diego

MANTI—The Templars were plagued by failed points after touchdowns during a heart-breaking loss to Juan Diego last Friday, September 4 in a 3A region crossover game, with the Soaring Eagle eking out a 28-27 win.
Region 14’s Manti came in to the game with a record of 1-2, on the back of a 28-7 loss to Grantsville last week. Juan Diego was winless on the season.
The first quarter was a battle of defense as the first score came from Juan Diego on a four-yard rushing touchdown with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, capping a 92 yard, 12-play scoring drive. The point after was good giving the Soaring Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Juan Diego’s celebration was short-lived. On the following play Manti’s Tyler Taukei’aho received the kickoff deep in Templar territory. Behind great blocking he was able to get to mid-field, where he broke free and sprinted to return the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. On the PAT, Juan Diego was able to blow through a hole in the Templar line and block the kick, leaving Manti one point behind at the end of the quarter.
The defensive battle continued in the second quarter. Late in the quarter Manti was forced to punt and Juan Diego was able to get deep in to Templar territory. With Juan Diego inside the 10-yard line Manti senior fullback Austin Cox made a tackle on the Eagle’s quarterback, keeping them from scoring as time ran out in the first half.
Juan Diego started the second half on offense at their own 35-yard line. In just five plays the Eagles drove to the end zone then hit the extra point for a 14-6 lead.
Manti’s Tyson Brenchley took the kickoff at the goal line, running it out to the 35. A few plays later Parry hit senior tight end Tanner Justesen in the back left corner of the end zone, and Justesen hauled it in for the touchdown. The Templar two-point conversion failed, still leaving Juan Diego with a 14-12 lead with about 5:50 left in the third quarter.
The momentum stayed with the Eagles as they put together a 76-yard scoring drive to go ahead 21-12, then pushed the lead to 28-12 on their next possession with an 80-yard rushing td.
Manti went on offense with about two minutes left in the third quarter after Larson Pogroszewski returned a kickoff out to the Templar 40 yard line. Parry hit Strickland for a couple of nice gains and found Justesen for another 20-yard pickup, giving Manti first and 10 at the Eagle 23.
Another completed pass to Taukei’aho and it was first and goal at the five. Taukei’aho ran to the one yard line as the quarter wound down, then he plowed into the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Templars again went for two but it resulted in a sack. Juan Diego still held the lead, but the Templars had cut it to 10.
Neither team scored again until Manti kicker Seth Cornelson stepped up and hit a 33-yard field goal to make it Juan Diego 28, Manti 21 with 2:20 left in the game. The Templar defense held Juan Diego to a four-and-out on the next series, forcing a punt with 1:27 left.
Manti had the ball at their own 26 yard line with about 1:16 left, when Parry connected with Cox, who make the catch at the 40 yard line and advanced it to the 49. A couple of plays later Cox made another catch over the middle and ran it down to the 13.
A penalty moved it back five yards to the 18, then Strickland ran a great post route from the left side over the middle, and Parry hit him in stride. Strickland crossed the goal line for a touchdown with about 10 seconds left.
Manti went for a two-point conversion and didn’t make it but there was an interference call. Manti was then hit with a procedure penalty, moving the ball back to the seven yard line. Manti went for the for the field goal to tie, but it was called just wide, and Juan Diego held on for the one-point win.
Next week, the Templars are at Richfield for another 3A inter-region game, then they’ll host American Leadership Academy on Friday, September 18th, in their Region 14 opener.