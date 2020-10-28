Manti man found deceased

MANTI — According to a release from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, Raymond “Larry” Loren Yoss, 88, of Manti was found deceased above Joe’s Valley Reservoir on Sunday, Oct. 25.
According to Detective Derick Taysom, Yoss’ vehicle was located Saturday evening and Search and Rescue was called out Sunday to assist in the search. He was “found down a steep decline not too far from the vehicle.” The slope was steep enough that it took “multiple people to bring him up the road.”
According to Taysom the state medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of Yoss’ death.
Yoss was last seen Monday, Oct. 19 and was reported missing Oct. 22. The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice to media Friday seeking the public’s help in locating him.