SALT LAKE CITY — February is the best time of the year to see one of America’s most iconic birds. Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north. By the time February arrives, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state.
In the past, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has held viewing events in February where you can see the eagles and learn more about them. However, to try to lessen the spread of COVID-19, the DWR won’t hold bald eagle viewing events this winter.
There are plenty of places where you can see eagles on your own, though. And, you can pick up a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at several locations.
A word of caution: if you’re driving and looking for eagles, please do so safely. Don’t stop in the middle of the road if you see an eagle. Instead, pull completely off the road before viewing. And, don’t allow yourself to get distracted while looking for the birds. Your safety, and the safety of other motorists, comes first.
Central Utah
Because of COVID-19, a bald eagle viewing event held in Fountain Green for the past 20 years won’t be held this year. Bald eagle displays will not be available at the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery, and tours of the hatchery will not be offered.
There are still lots of places in Sanpete County to see eagles, though.
DWR Regional Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root encourages you to grab some binoculars or a spotting scope, and drive from Fountain Green to the small town of Wales, and then from Wales to Moroni.
“This short drive will often produce an eagle or two to view,” Root says. “Eagles can be found in some of the large, leafless trees, on fence posts or even on the ground.”
Occasionally, you might find an eagle roosting on a tree or utility pole next to a road. “Eagles usually fly off once a car door is opened,” he says, “so it’s best to stay in your vehicle and view from a distance.”
Root reminds you not to trespass on private property.