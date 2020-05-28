(SPM Wire) May is National Osteoporosis Month, and a good reminder of the importance of bone health.
Osteoporosis is a disease that results from bones losing their density or mass, and can lead to painful broken bones and reduced mobility. Unfortunately, this condition is common. Studies suggest that approximately one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to osteoporosis, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.
Luckily, there are steps you can take to improve your bone health. These include:
• Eating foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, such as dairy products, salmon, dark leafy vegetables and oranges.
• Drinking alcohol and caffeinated beverages only in moderation. Heavy drinking can lead to bone loss and caffeine may decrease the body’s ability to abosorb calcium.
• Engaging in exercises that promote good posture, strength, flexibility and balance.