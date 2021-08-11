Emotional and mental health care were a key topic of the North Sanpete Coalition’s August 2nd meeting. Guest speaker Julie Varner, a Senior Community Health Specialist from Intermountain Healthcare, came from Provo to address the Coalition. Varner outlined existing IHC programs, and more importantly, exchanged ideas with the group on how to address a community in crisis due to mental health issues.
Currently Sanpete Valley Hospital’s Mental Health Hotline (833 442-2211) directs callers to resources for mental health issues, virtual telehealth options and Sanpete County mental health care providers. Callers can get information, referrals, and guidance for specific needs for themselves or for family members, including minor children.
Varner also spoke of working with IHC to implement UNITE US in clinics and with social care providers across the county. UNITE US is a digital platform that connects care givers to the resources they need to complete the circle of patient support beyond healthcare. Unite Us states: “Our team standardizes how health and social care providers communicate and track outcomes together. We align all stakeholders from healthcare, government, and the community around a shared goal to improve health. Our proven infrastructure provides both a person-centered care coordination platform and a hands-on community engagement process; we work hand-in-hand with communities to ensure services are seamlessly delivered to the people who need them most.”
Initially thought to be a direct result of the COVID crisis, health care professionals in Sanpete County are now seeing long-term mental health instability brought on in part by the uncertainty of a new (and questionable) normal. Feeling isolated, useless and/ or unseen are key contributors to mental instability and addiction. Financial insecurity, food insecurity and housing insecurity also undermine the emotional stability for those at risk.
The North Sanpete Coalition is a group of citizens from the public sector, private concerns and beyond who are working to make our community a better place to live. The Coalition meets the first Monday of each month at City Hall in Mt. Pleasant at noon. The next meeting is September 13th (postponed one week due to the Labor Day holiday). Concerned citizens of Sanpete County are welcome to join the effort to make a difference.