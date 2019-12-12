Merry Christmas recipe

½ cup hugs
4 teaspoons Kisses
4 cups Love
1 cup Special Holiday Cheer
3 teaspoons Christmas Spirits
2 cups Goodwill toward Man
1 Sprig of Mistletoe
Medium-size bag of Christmas Snowflakes (the regular kind won’t do!)
Directions
Mix hugs, kisses, smiles and love until consistent.
Blend in holiday cheer, peace on earth, Christmas spirits and good will toward men.
Use the mixture to fill a large, warm heart, where it can be stored for a lifetime, (it never goes bad!).
Serve as desired under mistletoe, sprinkled liberally with special Christmas Snowflakes.
It is especially good when accompanied by Christmas Songs and family get-togethers.
Serve to one and all.