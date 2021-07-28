Miss Sanpete County, Lydia Madsen and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen, Noelle Condie have completed their year of service. They will pass on the title and responsibilities of the job to two young ladies at the upcoming Miss Sanpete County/Miss Sanpete Teen Competition, to be held on Saturday, August 7 at 7 pm at the Snow College Eccles Performing Arts Center in Ephraim.
Utah’s Outstanding Teen, Charlee Sorensen, of Aurora, will be the host for the evening.
Lydia Madsen, of Fairview, has served Sanpete County with dedication, focusing on her Social Impact Initiative Lend-A-Hand. Lydia’s goal was to unite our communities through service. She traveled throughout the county to participate in community events and parades, collected gently used shoes for Soles4Souls, a non-profit that collects unwanted shoes for distribution to others in need, and competed at the Miss Utah competition.
One of the primary responsibilities of Miss Sanpete County and Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen is the implementation and execution of her Social Impact Initiative. In this endeavor, she selects a social issue that she can be an advocate for. She develops a plan and puts it into action throughout the year. In addition, she is a role model for young women, and she encourages girls and young women to develop their leadership skills and get involved in their communities.
Through her year of service, Lydia has worked consistently to promote her Social Impact Initiative. “Service shares love, kindness, and understanding. My service club, Sanpete’s Hands, volunteered at the Sanpete Pantry, the Resource Clothing Bank, and made cookies to deliver around Sanpete,” said Madsen.
Lydia also made and donated blankets to local hospitals, partnered with Hope for the Homeless — where she made knit hats, hygiene kits, hosted a charity 5K run, and helped fill Easter Eggs for Fairview’s Easter hunt. She also implemented #ServiceSaturday, where she shared a service quote, idea, or highlight every Saturday via social media to help keep service on people’s minds.
The culminating event to Madsen’s year of service was being able to represent Sanpete County at the Miss Utah competition in June.
As her year of service comes to a close and she prepares to relinquish her title and pass on the responsibility of Miss Sanpete County, Madsen is optimistic about the future. She plans to use her Miss Sanpete County scholarship to continue her education at Southern Utah University where she is pursuing a Business degree.
Lydia is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen.
Noelle Condie of Gunnison, is Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen. In this role, Noelle has spent time and effort working on her Social Impact Initiative, providing service to community organizations, and will represent the county at the State Outstanding Teen competition in February.
This Mind of Mine, which focuses on mental wellness, has been Noelle’s focus with her Social Impact Initiative. She has hosted workshops for various teen and youth groups, bringing awareness to mental health issues, teaching others how to support those who have mental health conditions, and how to build positive mental health.
Noelle also organized a county-wide community activity, Dance Through the Decades. All proceeds from the event were donated to The National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah.
Her most memorable experience as Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen has been connecting with little girls who ask about her crown. “We get to show young girls that being a young woman is more than wearing a fancy dress and competing. We can serve, we can connect, we can speak and we can act on issues that are important to us,” said Condie.
Noelle is the daughter of Robyn Condie and David Condie.
The Miss Sanpete County and Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition will be Saturday, August 7, at 7 pm, at the Snow College Eccles Performing Arts Center, 300 East Center in Ephraim. Tickets will be available at the door, which opens at 6 pm. Admission is $8 for adults; Children, ages 4-11, are $5 each. Adult tickets will receive one program with admission. Additional programs are $3 each.
About the Miss Sanpete County Organization
The Miss Sanpete County Scholarship Competition is affiliated with the Miss America Organization. The Miss America Organization is a 501(c)4 not-for-profit organization, the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education, and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States. It awards millions of dollars in scholarships annually. The Miss America Organization is comprised of 52 licensed organizations, including all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Miss America contestants contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised millions for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007