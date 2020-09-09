Miss Sanpete starts youth service club

EPHRAIM—Started by Miss Sanpete 2020, Lydia Madsen, Sanpete’s Hands Service Club is a free club for middle to high school-aged youth in Sanpete County. Madsen said that her platform “focuses on unifying Sanpete County through service.” She wants to get the whole county involved by offering even small acts of kindness.
“When we serve we forget about our differences,” said Madsen. “Instead we reach out to our fellow human beings in love, bringing our community closer together.”
The first meeting for Sanpete’s Helping Hands will take place Saturday September 19th at 10 am in Ephraim at the Family Park Pavilion. “Our first meeting will involve sharing ideas of needs these youths have seen in their towns, and what projects we can do to help with that.”
We will then take these ideas and plan one service project a month for the next year, Madsen said. “I’m excited to give the youth of Sanpete County an outlet in which they can make a difference.”
Service has always been a part of Madsen’s life. She loves making people smile and service is one of the best ways to do it. Service can be something as simple as smiling at someone as you pass them on the street, but it makes a difference.
Lydia Madsen is from Fairview and is the daughter of Jeremy and Jessica Madsen. She is currently a Junior at SUU pursuing a degree in Business Management.