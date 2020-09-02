MT. PLEASANT—The Mount Pleasant City Council voted during their August 25th council meeting to add a proposed recreation, arts, and parks (RAP) tax to the November ballet, allowing voters to decide whether or not the tax will go in to effect. A public hearing on the proposal was held prior to the council meeting – a meeting attended by very few citizens.
The proposed .01 sales tax would apply to all purchases in Mt Pleasant and fund recreation and arts programs. The funds could be used for recreation facilities, ballfields, art programs, museums, and similar uses.
Jeff Mcdonald spoke against the tax stating, “This is the fifth tax increase in Mt. Pleasant since 2008.” Mcdonald also stated that recreation is not a need. Council member Russell Keisel was quick to respond. “As a coach for many years at the high school I can tell you that recreation is much needed in our youth.” Keisel continued, “Recreation helps our youth in more ways than you can count.”
A similar tax is already being charged to citizens in surrounding communities. Anyone who shops in Spanish Fork or Nephi is already paying this to support their recreation department. Ephraim will also be voting this year on whether or not to add the RAP tax there also.
The tax, which is one cent on every ten dollars spent, will be managed by Mt. Pleasant City. The decision of how and where to spend the funds will be decided by a committee made up of volunteers from the town.
“Now is not the time to put a new tax on citizens,” resident Claudia Jarrett stated. “I don’t like the idea because as a council you have not been up front and honest about where the money is going.”
Jarrett referred to the aquatic center and states that she was never told her natural gas bill would go up because of it. She asked if there was a specific project that this tax was intended for.
Speaking of the types of projects that could be considered, council member Sam Draper expressed his concern about the bathrooms at the city park and how they are in desperate need of repair. Another project that was mentioned was improvements to the city park equipment that is worn out and out dated.
Some feel that the Mt. Pleasant recreation department is the spearhead for all of North Sanpete. They say this tax would bring in money from the surrounding towns and counties from those who participate in the recreation programs.
Council members pointed out that every weekend a line of trailers, side by sides and trucks can be seen coming into Mt. Pleasant from every direction. It was stated that these people are coming here to use our recreation areas. This tax would also be charged to them when they grab groceries at Terrels or a drink at Maverick, for instance.
There has been a very large increase in lumber sales at Horseshoe Mountain Hardware for new cabins, or homes. These were all examples given by council members, showing how non-residents of Mt. Pleasant would be adding to the funds from the proposed tax.
Both council members Draper and Kiesel asked, but is this the right time?
“I was elected to do what was best for the citizens. I was voted in by the citizens and that is what I want to do my best for,” said Kiesel. “So let the citizens speak. Let them decide. They will tell us in November if they want it or not.”