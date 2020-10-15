MP RAP Tax on the ballot

MT. PLEASANT — Mt. Pleasant residents will be voting on Proposition 19, the recreation, arts, and parks (RAP) tax on Election Day, Nov. 3. A RAP tax would create a fund to enhance recreational amenities, park facilities, and cultural arts facilities and organizations in Mt. Pleasant.
Under Utah tax code 59-12-1402 a city may impose the tax of 0.10% on taxable transactions excluding groceries for this purpose. By state law, the tax would be eliminated after 10 years unless approved for continuation on a ballot by Mt. Pleasant citizens at that time.
Mt. Pleasant envisions the increased tax revenues to be used on improvements at the city park such as upgraded pavilions and restrooms, recreation equipment for youth programs, green spaces, trails and heritage festivals. The tax would also provide additional funding for the North Sanpete Arts Council, which is dedicated to promoting the arts in our community, by elevating their ability to begin new programs such as beautification projects, arts and crafting classes and monuments dedicated to Mt Pleasant history and culture.
At the RAP tax Open House meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Mt. Pleasant City Hall, John Bradley, president of Utah Recreation and Parks Association spoke at length. He outlined how other cities have used the money collected from RAP tax.
In Santaquin, for instance, the 2020-2021 RAP tax-approved projects included improvements to the Theodore Ahlin Park (disc golf course, fire pits, playground amenities and picnic areas), marketing and programs for the Chieftain Museum. They also helped fund the continued development of the new Centennial Park basketball courts, the development of cultural arts and summer youth activity programs, and other projects.
If adopted in Mt. Pleasant, the new RAP tax will become effective the beginning of the new fiscal year. A committee will decide on how the money will be allocated after reviewing applications submitted by City Council members or nonprofit organizations (501(c)(3) designated). The city council will be available for input through Mt Pleasant’s citizens, assuring that the projects being considered are benefiting the residents.
In essence, the tax is the equivalent to one penny on every 10 dollars spent on taxable items, and it is estimate that the net will be about $37,000 a year. Since it applies to a broad range of goods and services, travelers passing through the city will also be paying the tax, benefiting the city. The RAP tax funds are protected by law, and cannot be allocated for alternative uses.
Once a project is approved for RAP tax funding the group who submitted the application is responsible to coordinate the efforts to get the project completed. The hope is that volunteers will share in the effort, thereby creating a sense of pride and ownership of the project, and increasing the bonds within the community.
If approved, the state of Utah will send out notices to businesses regarding the RAP tax and when it will be implemented.