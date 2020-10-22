MT. PLEASANT — A car accident between Mt. Pleasant and Fairview took the life of Gayle Seeley, 64, of Mt. Pleasant on Sunday, Oct. 18. Seeley was the only occupant of the single-vehicle crash.
According to information released by the Utah Highway Patrol, Seeley was driving a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer, traveling north on US 89. At 2:14 p.m. around mile post 281 she moved to pass another vehicle.
The release states that as she was passing for some reason she over-corrected to the right. As she did, the vehicle began to roll. Seeley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene. Speed is also seen as a factor in the accident.
In a separate accident Saturday, Oct. 17, Pedro Juan Marcos, 19 of Manti, was driving southbound on U.S. 89 north of Ephraim in a 2006 Nissan Altima. Around 4:40 p.m. Marcos lost control of the vehicle, partially crossing the center line. He then went back to the right and off the shoulder of the road. The vehicle struck a large rock near a field. It rolled twice and landed on its top in a cultivated field.
Marcos, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Sanpete Valley Hospital with injuries to his upper torso and extremities. He was cited for improper lane travel and driving without a licence.