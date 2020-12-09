The Mt. Pleasant Library is now hosting an art exhibit by Daniel McAllister who is a freshman at Snow College.
McAllister, who is a graduate of Lehi High School, is just 18 years old and has been painting in oils and doing wood burning for years. “His talent come naturally” claims his mother Jenny McAllister, who said that both of McAllister’s great grandfathers were professional artists.
Don Hague, Daniel’s maternal great grandfather, was a cornerstone of Utah’s Natural History Museum where he began working as the museum’s first paid employee in 1960. Hague became the museum’s director after a lifetime of dedicated work, and there is an entire wing of Utah’s Natural History Museum named after him. He died in November 2015.
Daniel McAllister’s interest in the arts does not end with painting or wood burning. At Snow College, where he is an ambassador for the school, the Theater Arts Program has captured his attention as well.
McAllister is the grandson of Mt. Pleasant residents Joan and Jack McAllister. The artist’s work will be on display at the Mt. Pleasant Library for the near future. Visit the library at 24 East Main St., Mt. Pleasant, UT 84647. Please abide by the Health Department’s guidelines when visiting the library: Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, wear a mask or face covering, and do not enter if you have symptoms of COVID-19.