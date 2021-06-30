The Mt. Pleasant Library is finishing up their kid’s summer reading programs with prizes and fun events for kids of all ages.
“Tails and Tales,” for kids ages birth to sixth grade, ends July 19. Kids who complete the reading log from the library get a coupon from Main Street Pizza, a free book, and an entry into the grand prize drawing. (There’s still time to get a reading log at the library, but you need to register by July 5!!!) There will be a final drawing for great prizes on July 19 at Mt. Pleasant City Park at 6:30 p.m.
For teens, the Tales and Tails summer reading challenge registration goes through July 31. Return the library’s completed Teen reading log to earn a coupon from Main Street Pizza, a free book and entry into the grand prize drawing. Teens who turn in their reading log can earn an extra entry into the grand prize drawing by completing and returning the activity booklet provided by the library, by entering the Teen Short Story Contest or by attending teen events. Teens who complete the reading challenge are invited to a pool party too!
There are two remaining teen events this summer for kids who completed the reading challenge. At 8 p.m. on July 9, the library will host a Star Party in conjunction with Snow College (who will bring telescopes for night sky viewing!) Meet at the library.
The final teen event, the pool party, will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 12. Meet at the pool for fun and prize drawings.
The Mt. Pleasant Library also wants to remind kids that “Grab and Go” meals are available at the library during the summer. Ask the librarian for assistance anytime.