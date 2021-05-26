The Six County Association of Governments (SCAOG) recently hired Doug Kirkham to manage their SHIP and SMP programs. SHIP stands for Senior Health Insurance Assistance Program and SMP stands for Senior Medicare Patrol. The SHIP program offers Medicare eligible beneficiaries, their family and care givers free unbiased assistance in navigating the many decisions around the various Medicare programs and can explain the various options available.
The SMP program empowers and assists Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report health care fraud, errors, and abuse through outreach, counseling, and education.
If you have questions about your Medicare coverage or prescription plans, or if you are struggling to pay for your prescription drug plans, call Doug Kirkham at 435-893-0726 M-Th 8-5pm. There are several programs available to help cover some of these costs. He can help walk you through the process to see if you qualify for extra help. If you are aware of any fraud, errors or abuse of Medicare he can also help direct that information to correct agencies.
There continues to be high numbers of scams and fraud cases directed to Medicare beneficiaries. Remember to be cautious and not provide any sensitive information to any untrusted person that reaches out to you via email or phone calls.
For those becoming Medicare eligible due to turning 65 or because of a disability there is a free Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair on June 23 that is available nationally. Look for information on this event in the coming weeks posted in The Pyramid.