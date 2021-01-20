Mount Pleasant — The experiences of eight Utah artists from Latin America is the focus of an exhibition opening on January 11 at the Hub City Art Gallery.
Eres Poderosx / You Are Powerful, which will be on display until Febuar 24, is a collection of works from the Nopalera Artist Collection, a cooperative of artists from different cultures and backgrounds that amplifies the voices of their communities through their work. The artists featured all now live, and thrive, in the harsh desert landscape of Utah.
The artists include Izzy Fernandez, David Peralta, Ella Mendoza, Jorge Arellano, Veronica Perez, Andrew Alba, Lola Reyes and Melissa Alvarez. Their works touch on the experiences as migrants, as well as the people and cultures of Latin America. In particular, the artists focus on the experiences of youth, offering a love letter and testament to the power of past, present, and future generations.
Eres Poderosx will be shown at Hub City Gallery, 115 West Main, from January 11 to February 24 in Mount Pleasant. Hub City Gallery is open weekdays from 10:00 — 2:00. The exhibit is presented by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums Traveling Exhibits program.
About Utah Arts & Museums and the Traveling Exhibit ProgramUtah Arts & Museums’ Traveling Exhibit Program is a statewide outreach program that provides schools, museums, libraries, and community galleries with the opportunity to bring curated exhibitions to their community. This program is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on participating in the program, please contact Fletcher Booth at fbooth@utah.gov or call 801.532.2617.