On Saturday, June 19, the Uinta Springs Camp of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneer, held a dedication for the Old Flour Mill Monument.
A program was held in the Fountain Green Theater on State Street. Annette Hansen, Company President, spoke on the history of the mill. Ellen Jeppson, International President, spoke on “Remember, Remember Our Past.”
Mary Shumway, International Markers, emphasized the importance of monuments. And Yvonne Hansen, Captain Uinta Springs, eulogized Leah Sorensen Hansen.
Leah was the daughter of Ole Sorensen and the daughter-in-law of Niels Hansen, both were millers at the mill. She kept ownership of the property of the mill where the foundation is still standing because it was a special place for her.
The Stone Monument was dedicated by Robert Hansen at the location at the junction of The Big Spring Road and the Loop Road north west of Fountain Green.
The Public is welcome to visit the Old Flour Mill Monument to see the foundation of the mill and also notice the old railroad berm and the adobe yard close by. The DUP puts up monuments to help everyone remember the accomplishment of the Utah Pioneers.