I am announcing to the world that I am currently in the midst of a “Twinkie Renaissance. Yes, it’s the Hostess Twinkie snack cakes that I’m talking about. After years of not eating what is officially described as “golden sponge cake with creamy filling,” I am now “back on the wagon” or maybe “back off the wagon” – depending on how you look at it.
I need to define my terms here. The first definition of the word Renaissance has to do with the revival of art, architecture, and literature, etc. during the 14th through the 16th centuries. This is when the world came out of the “dark ages” and started producing and appreciating the finer things in life. The cultural aspects of society advanced.
The second definition of the word Renaissance has to be with a revival of or a renewed interest in something. That’s what I’m talking about in regards to Twinkies in my world.
I broke my “Twinkie fast” last October when our family gathered at a rented beach house in Oceanside, California. The previous week’s tenants, who were part of our general circle of friends and acquaintances, left food in the pantry to be used by whomever came along next. We followed the pattern when we departed. However, because of me, we did not leave any Twinkies.
When I first saw the Twinkies in the pantry, not long after our arrival, I was faced with a dilemma. To eat or not to eat? That was the question.
It wasn’t as if I had to decide whether to buy them or not. They were right there. It seemed like a little devil was right there on my shoulder saying, “Here you go Merrill. You know you love these high fructose corn syrup goodies. Go ahead, have one!”
But, wait a second. The little angel with a halo, on my other shoulder, whispered, “If you eat one, you know what will happen. It will be just like the story of the little Dutch boy who put his finger in the dike to stop the leak in order to save Holland.
If you eat a Twinkie it would be like removing your finger. The dam will break and it will be a Twinkie flood that will take an emergency order for action from FEMA, and the International Red Cross combined to achieve recovery. It could be the end of the world, as we now know it!”’
Looking at the partial box of Twinkies, I pondered. I looked into the past. I looked into the future. I looked at my “not ready for beach time waistline.” I wondered. I weighed the pros and cons.
I ate a Twinkie. And, I didn’t feel badly about it. In fact, when we went to the store, I bought more Twinkies.
In the months since, I have bought and shared with others the following Hostess snack cakes: Twinkies, Sno-Balls, Zingers, Cupcakes – and perhaps Ho Hos and Ding Dongs. I have a hard time remembering. I have to say that I like them all.
I’m trying not to overdo it with the snack cakes. I’m doing pretty well at proving the little angel wrong. Believe it or not, at an extended family, Memorial Day picnic last Monday, I ate only one of the chocolate cake Twinkies out of the box that I brought.
After eating my single Twinkie, I walked around to various kids and said, “I have a feeling that you’d like one of these.” Nobody turned me down. What powerful intuitive feelings I’ve been blessed with!
There’s so much more to be said about Twinkies. I’ve found that the history, facts and popular culture surrounding Twinkies is huge. It’s fluffy with information, creamy with cultural references, and delicious in its popularity.
I do have to say that the urban legend that a Twinkie will last forever just isn’t true. Originally, the Twinkie was meant to last about 26 days. As of 2012, stronger preservatives were added and it is now a 45-day shelf life product. This makes it the perfect “ship by mail” birthday present.
By the way, I learned in March that Utah Senator Mitt Romney is a fan of Twinkies. He was given a birthday cake made of Twinkies by his staff. This was long after my Twinkie Renaissance began. I believe that he heard of my Twinkie revival and copied me. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
I’m suspecting that my wife will be making a small Twinkie birthday cake for me on my next birthday. It might be homemade. I saw that there is a “secret recipe” for homemade Twinkies on the Internet.
I’m thinking that I need to be open-minded about having more revivals in my life. I believe we all could have some renewals of interest for good things in our lives. They don’t all have to be sugary, empty calorie snack revivals. They can be personal character attributes or acts of service.
My wife recently had a renewal of interest in sending hand-written letters and notes to people through the mail. Recipients of those personal mailings have sincerely appreciated getting that kind of “old fashioned” communication. Letters have been sent back. I don’t think this will replace email, but it’s an ongoing demonstration of personal effort and connection.
I believe that this may be a time when many are re-discovering a Renaissance of Kindness, Tolerance, Love, Reading, Meditation, Walking, Friendship, Cheering Others Up, Interest in the Lives of Others, Serving, Assisting, and on and on.
I could be wrong, but I think this is a time for each of us to experience something bigger and better than the re-discovery of Twinkies.