EPHRAIM — Ally Brotherson, Mt. Pleasant, is the new 2019 Miss Sanpete County and Taylor Palmer, Ephraim, is the new Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen.
Joining Miss Sanpete County is Ashtyn Childs, first attendant, Centerfield; and Bailey Simons, second attendant, Manti. Hope Marsing, Manti, was crowned Miss Sanpete County Outstanding Teen first attendant.
Other scholarships awarded include: Ashtyn Childs and Kaytlin Estey received The Spirit of Miss Sanpete Scholarship; Bailey Simons and Karlie Strickland received the Elite Fundraiser Scholarship; and Dallas Taylor and Taylor Palmer, received the Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Maker Scholarship.
The winners were announced on Friday, August 9 after a day-long competition where the young ladies competed in personal interview, talent, on-stage question and evening wear.
Corrine Olsen, Ephraim, was awarded the Emily Braithwaite Woman of Service Award. Olsen was honored for her many years of service in various capacities throughout Sanpete County. She currently serves as an advisor for Ephraim City Youth Council and volunteers with the Science Club and music groups at Manti High School. She is also on the Sanpete County Fair Board. In addition Olsen serves in her church, volunteers at the hospital and in the county 4-H organization.
The Miss Sanpete County Organization is the only franchised Miss America pageant in Sanpete County. Abby Ivory, Miss Sanpete County director said, “Being a part of the Miss America Organization is an honor and provides excellent opportunities for young women to learn how to be leaders in their communities.”
“These young ladies will focus their year of service on the four points of the crown,” said Ivory. “Service, Scholarship, Success and Style — Ally and Taylor have demonstrated they can exhibit these qualities as they begin their year of service.”
Brotherson comes from a family that has a tradition of serving in Sanpete County. “I come from a family where I make the fourth Miss Sanpete County,” said Brotherson. “Preceding me was my Aunt Debbie, my cousin Marci and my mother, Molly. I have always looked up to these strong women in my life.”
Brotherson will focus her year of service on community volunteerism. “As I have served throughout my city in various positions, I have recognized a need for volunteering,” said Brotherson. “I am thankful for the volunteers we do have and want to encourage others to volunteer within their city as well.”
Through her Social Initiative Statement, Brotherson will implement “L.I.V.E” — Learn the needs, become Involved, Volunteer, Enthusiastically! Brotherson looks forward to serving the citizens of Sanpete County. She will also compete at the Miss Utah competition in June 2020.
Taylor Palmer said it feels completely surreal to be Miss Sanpete County’s Outstanding Teen. “I am so excited and extremely grateful to have this opportunity,” said Palmer. “I am looking forward to implementing my platform.”
Palmer will focus her year of service on educating the public about the many health benefits of Vitamin D. “My platform, ‘Soak Up the Sun’ is all about encouraging everyone to get enough Vitamin D,” said Palmer. “This vital vitamin is needed by our bodies. We need to get out more, enjoy the sunshine, and allow our bodies to soak up the sun. I look forward to bringing awareness to this issue and serving the people of Sanpete County.”
Palmer will also have the opportunity to compete at the Miss Utah’s Outstanding Teen competition in February 2020.
Aside from focusing on community and service, another important focus for the Miss Sanpete County Organization is scholarship. Both Miss Sanpete and Miss Sanpete’s Outstanding Teen will receive scholarship money to further their college education after they complete their year of service.