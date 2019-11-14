MT. PLEASANT—An Alumni Wrestling Fundraiser, “Keep the Dream Alive”, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at North Sanpete High School.
The event, “Glory Days, Old School Ways”, will begin with a wrestling match between the Red and White teams followed by alumni matches, for those who wish to participate.
Some of the original members of the team from 51 years ago include Frank Rees, Kurt Cox, Leon Day, Eugene Erickson, Jerry Anderson, Dallas Atwood, Don Chambers, Allan Johansen, Paul Larson, Tommy Dyches, Clair Edmunds, Ricky Dyches, Brent Lusk, Mark Anderson and John Williams.
A special person in the community whom has given so much back to all of the high school sports programs will be honored.
Tickets are available at the door.
For more information, contact Jaymi King, (435) 414-3975; Marcy Curtis, (435) 262-1935; or Bryan Strain, (928) 380-7619.